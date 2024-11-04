Oheneba Jude, a Kumasi-based TikTok star, has stated a desire to get married when he finds the right person

In a video making rounds on social media, he also expressed his admiration for young folks who married early

Oheneba Jude made these remarks while speaking to a YouTuber in an interview which attracted many reactions

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude has expressed a strong desire to marry and raise a family when he finds the woman of his dreams.

The Ghanaian social media star said he admired people who married early but would only consider tying the knot with someone he truly loves.

Oheneba Jude, a Ghanaian TikTok sensation expresses a desire to marry and start a family. Photo credit: @ohenebajude/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He added that if he found the woman he liked, he would not hesitate to propose and take her home to meet his mother.

Oheneba Jude, famed on social media for his love for food, said he lived alone with his mum in Kumasi while his elder brother was in Accra and the youngest sibling resided in the US.

Speaking to a Ghanaian YouTuber, Oheneba Jude, who had a huge bowl of fufu and light soup with assorted protein in front of him, said he would have been married by now if the lady he was dating had not left him to relocate abroad.

He said he has struggled to find the right person after his ex-girlfriend travelled out of the country.

"I always say that if the lady I was dating had not travelled abroad, I would have married her by now, and the new girlfriend I had was always complaining of hunger," he stated.

"I wish to be married. If today, someone offers to sponsor me and that you will never be hungry, I will be there for you no matter what; I will marry within one month," he said.

Ghanaians react to Oheneba's marriage desire

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on Oheneba Jude's desire for marriage upon coming across the video.

@Oasis Eddy said:

"My ladies Jude will never cheat ooo but ne ho nanso no d))so."

@Frimpomaa also said:

"wodidi nt3mt3m sei...you don't need marriage uncle Jude ...focus on your eating journey."

Akua Achiaa wrote:

"Jude tell us you need a cook how can you not be financially okay and wants marriage hwan na sponsor wo."

@Maame Baawa wrote:

"Jude please my sister has been talking about you, she is interested in you paaaa@ Thursday that’s her Maame Yaa."

