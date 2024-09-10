Ghanaian TikToker, Oheneba Jude, has taken to social media to air frustration at the prices of foodstuff in the market

This was after two tubers of plantain were sold to the popular content creator for GH¢20 at a local market in Kumasi

Followers of the Kumasi-based social media star shared their views on the issues he raised in a trending TikTok video

Oheneba Jude, a Kumasi-based TikTok creator, has expressed his concern about the rising cost of foods in the local market.

The TikToker, famed for his love for banku and jollof rice, lamented the cost of two tubers of plantain at a price of GH¢20.

Oheneba Jude, a Kumasi-based TikToker, complains about the price of plantain amid the rising cost of living. Photo credit: @ohenebajude/TikTok.

Although the country is reeling from economic hardship due to the rising cost of living, Oheneba Jude said traders in the local market are taking undue advantage of the situation to sell at exorbitant prices.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, the Kumasi-based TikToker complained bitterly over the cost of the plantain, appealing to the conscience of the traders to stop overpricing their foodstuff.

"We keep blaming the government that times are hard, but we don't help each other. How can you sit in the market and sell this plantain for GH¢20.00? You buy them cheap from the farmers in the villages and come and sell them at exorbitant prices. God will deal with you all," he stated.

Reactions to Oheneba Jude's video

Ghanaians on social media who came across Oheneba Jude's TikTok video shared their views on his complaints.

@PROMZY BRAINIAC IDRACK said:

"Any thief b thief. Sme used just a pen 2 empty our pocket. It's a cyclical. until law's apply 2 everyone equally regardless of our social status."

@Um~Yhaar also said:

"The last time I went and buy tomato that Abuakwa market , she gave me 3 p3 for 10gh."

@maabena commented:

"To bring it to town... Car . paa oo paa. their profit. some will spoil etc . they factor it all. not justifying it but just drawing attention to some of these things."

@Debbie Hark also commented:

"The price of foodstuff these days is soo disheartening….hmm."

Ghanaian man laments prices of tomatoes

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man took to social media to vent over the cost of living in the country.

In a video, Robert Quaye said it was unacceptable that a container of tomatoes was sold to him at GH¢200 in the market.

In the trending clip on social media, he stated that even the GH¢200 he paid for the foodstuff was at a discounted price.

