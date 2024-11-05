Oheneba Jude, in a video, reacted to Naa Ashorkor's invitation to meet him for a fufu date in Kumasi

The actress said that she wished to meet the TikTok sensation before her play at the CCB Auditorium

Numerous fans thronged to the comments section to express their excitement for Oheneba Jude's date

Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude has reacted to actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor's request to go on a food date with her.

Naa Ashorkor recently took to her TikTok page to announce that she was set to star in an upcoming stage play titled Run For Your Wife in Kumasi on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 4 pm and 7 pm, respectively.

The actress and TV3 personality expressed her excitement as she shared that she wished to have a physical meeting with the TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude during her visit to Kumasi for the play.

Naa Ashorkor also extended an invitation to the content creator for a fufu date at any top food joint in Kumasi before she participates in the stage play, which will be held at the CCB Auditorium in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The actress said she always felt excited whenever she watched Oheneba Jude's videos on social media and urged his fans to notify him of her invitation for the Fufu date.

Oheneba Jude reacts to Naa Ashorkor's invitation

Oheneba Jude took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his reaction to Naa Ashorkor's invitation to him for the Fufu date.

The Kumasi-based TikToker, sporting a green T-shirt and a big gold chain, beamed with a smile as he listened to Naa Ashorkor's touching remarks about him and her invitation.

Watch the video below:

Oheneba Jude's video stirs reactions

Many fans thronged to the comments section to express their excitement for Oheneba Jude following Naa Ashorkor's invitation for a fufu date. YEN.com.gh has garnered some of the comments below:

Alberta.Agyemang commented:

"Wow, I am so so happy for you, Oheneba Jude."

JohnPoku said:

"Oh wow 👏 Oheneba Jude is a living testimony of someone making it through being themselves 👏."

Ms_Dartey commented:

"Who is happy for Jude? I was smiling 😂🥰."

adjoaserwaahadepa_gh said:

"When the time is right, I, the lord will make it happen 🙏🙏."

maadwoa_2Adufosu commented:

"Prepare yourself well before meeting him😂😂😂."

Sabaf said:

"He is the reason why I sold my TV to buy bundle and come to Tiktok 😁."

Oheneba Jude opens up about his education

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Oheneba Jude spoke about his educational background and his inability to read and write.

The TikToker said he quit school in his second year at senior high school because he could not cope with all the academic demands.

