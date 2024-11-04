Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's little brother, Kwabena Boafo has earned a master's degree in ministry

In a video making rounds on TikTok, Sarkodie was captured in a picture with his purported brother

Fans of Sarkodie thronged the comments section to congratulate his brother on his academic success

A young man purported to be the junior brother of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has made his family proud with his latest academic achievement.

The young man, identified as Kwabena Boafo, acquired a Master of Arts Degree in Ministry from a university whose name is yet to be confirmed.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's little brother, Kwabena Boafo, graduates as a minister of God. Photo credit: @sarkodie/IG.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian rapper was captured at the graduation ceremony of his brother to show him support.

The two siblings posed for a lovely picture, which was shared on TikTok by @thomasadabogo.

"Sarkodie's little brother (Kwabena Boafo) just graduated from Masters of art in ministry….praise be to God," @thomasadabogo wrote in the caption of the video.

Kwabena Boafo, a nutritionist and founder of Longlife_Diets, is hoping to take up a career in God's ministry, preaching the gospel to win more souls.

Ghanaians congratulate Sarkodie's brother

Ghanaians who chanced on the video on social media have congratulated Sarkodie's little brother on his academic excellence.

@NanaKay wrote:

"congratulations experiment ...I pray for God's favor for u."

@Kwabena also wrote:

"My senior at Ada senior High. You mafia me paaa. Herh."

@Adams Kabiru said:

"The way I dey see the thing eii be one father or mother."

@niikpakposamoa4 also said:

"So sark no fit get in Jubro nice Christian Dior shoes."

Akosua commented:

"What’s wrong with the shoe he is wearing some of you errrr boi3."

