Speaking on the show, which was monitored by YEN.com.gh, the woman demanded compensation from the husband before she agrees to walk out of the marriage

Her story attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing different views depending on their perspective

A married Ghanaian woman has demanded a huge settlement from her husband after he allegedly asked for a divorce.

The woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed by this website, claimed she had suffered enough with her husband only for him to ostensibly jilt her for another lady.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM's Afutuo show, hosted by Auntie Naa, the married woman vowed not to walk out of the marriage empty-handed.

For her husband to have an amicable divorce, the Ghanaian woman has allegedly asked for a whopping GH¢500,000 compensation.

"Mohammed, you must settle me with GH¢500,000 and my children would not move out of the house we live in because I won't suffer for another person to come and enjoy. I will remain in the house with my children until I find another man who would marry me," she said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the married woman said she was working at the time she met him but was allegedly asked to quit her job after they got married, with a promise to provide for her.

After agreeing to quit her job, the Ghanaian said her husband allegedly reneged on his promise. She proceeded to claim that the husband only gives her GH¢6 a day to cater for three kids.

The husband, known as Mohammed, however, denied the accusations, saying that he gave her GH¢500 per week.

Mixed reactions greet the woman's compensation demands

Netizens who chanced on the video of the woman's marital experience shared mixed reactions to her demand for compensation.

@Mamaga promzy said:

"Eeeeeiii 6gh and he went to marry another woman."

@Jannat Kloset also said:

"Hmmm he said when a Muslim man is going to marry a second wife he doesn’t have to give his wife his wife anything."

@Diz_Nare replied:

"Islamically it is true. However, it’s only nice and beautiful if u do all those. The only problem is he’s not capable of taking care of one so it’s not appropriate for him to add another one."

@Jenny brown also wrote:

"U can’t take care of first wife and adding second wife."

Ghanaian woman demands GH¢200k breakup compensation

In a related YEN.com.gh report, a heartbroken Ghanaian woman also demanded GH¢200,000 from her ex-boyfriend.

Explaining why she was demanding the compensation, the woman claimed her boyfriend betrayed her trust by jilting her for another lady.

She further promised to make life unbearable for the ex-boyfriend if he failed to meet her demands.

