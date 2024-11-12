Kalybos, in an appearance on the Girls Aloud Podcast, shared why he left his girlfriend of five years and married his current wife

The Ghanaian actor explained that being in a relationship for a long time does not necessarily mean you have to settle down with them

Kalybos added that he had assessed the relationship at the time and realised that things were not going the way he wanted them to go

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos recently appeared on the Girls Aloud podcast, where he shared details about his decision to leave his girlfriend of five years and marry his new wife, Antwiwaa.

Kalybos speaks on his relationship life in a podcast episode. Photo source: kalybos1

Source: Instagram

The actor, known for his comedic roles, spoke openly about why he chose not to settle down with his former partner despite their long history.

Kalybos explained that, while he valued his previous relationship, he realised that being together for an extended period did not mean he was obligated to marry her.

He said he assessed the relationship and felt it was not going in the direction he wanted for his future. This reflection led him to make the difficult decision to move on.

On November 11, 2023, actor Kalybos married Antwiwaa, marking a new chapter in his life. During the podcast, he admitted that his wife’s financial stability played a role in his choice.

Kalybos' relationship remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ama Blessing said:

"Good 5yrs was in vain😳? Ladies don’t be wasting yr time on relationships dat won’t yield any good results."

mariamayaami commented:

"They think they dump you after wasting your time but it awaits them in the future,it's just magical😂😂😂."

Dr.charis reacted:

"I always say this, 2 years max !! Call it off if he hasn’t proposed."

Efia Odo speaks on submission in relationships

Efia Odo also shared her thoughts on submission in relationships and the factors that would make her submit to a man.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the socialite stated that submission should not be given but must instead be earned.

According to Efia Odo, a man must prove himself as a leader and provider if he wanted a woman to submit to him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh