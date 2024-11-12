A video of a young Ghanaian lady complaining over a lack of men in her life has emerged on social media

In the video, the young lady, known as Portia, suggested that she was tired of being lonely and needed a partner

Her emotional video touched the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media, as they trooped to the comment section to share their views

A young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to lament the lack of man in her life.

Venting out her frustration on social media, the lady, identified as Portia suggested it was hard finding the right man for herself.

A Ghanaian woman laments the lack of a serious man in her life as she searches for love on social media

Portia added that she had remained single for a long time due to her inability to attract what she called a serious man.

"I will be 28 years old soon, but I don't have any serious man in my life. Why, is it because I'm slim, so people think I'm a small girl? she lamented.

Reeling from frustration over her situation, the pretty-looking slim lady hinted at plans to gain weight to attract a man for herself.

Ghanaians give Portia hope

Portia's video went viral on TikTok and garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who thronged her comment section to encourage her to keep hope alive.

@Lil Qwofi said:

"When the right time comes the person will surely come for you dear so please, just take your time okay."

@Max kofi also said:

"hmmmmmm it shall be well."

@Nycon wrote:

"Don’t worry your self someone loves you."

@bazingnuntaa also wrote:

"hmmmmm because you are so beautiful that is why people are afraid of you."

@T KOIN commented:

"Hmmm you are beautiful so there's no reason to be single dear."

@Ernest K Mensah also commented:

"Are you urself serious? Babe, I want help u in prayers."

Lady looks for love on the street

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady took her search for a man on the street.

The young lady was captured in a viral video on the street holding a placard with the inscription "looking for love."

The pretty lady drew attention unto herself with her bold and unconventional search for love.

