A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on how much a man needs to take her out on a date has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, the lady noted that she was willing to accept a modest date where a man would spend less when they go out on a date

Netizens who saw the video expressed divided opinions as some agreed with her statement while others did not

A beautiful young Ghanaian lady has won the admiration of many men on social media after she opened up about how much a man needs to take her out.

In a viral TikTok video, the young lady who spoke to a content creator noted that all a man needed to take her on a date was GH¢50.

She noted that she would love to sit at a plush eatery with her date; however, she wouldn't mind eating with him at a chop bar if he cannot afford that.

Netizens divided over young lady's comment

Netizens who saw the young lady's video greeted her comment with mixed reactions. While some hailed her as thoughtful, others questioned what GH¢50 could buy on a date.

@user241445006952 wrote:

"What can 50gh buy in Ghana now."

@Survival wrote:

"Fufu 20gh meat 20gh the rest for water."

@Kwha_mhε wrote:

This is the kind of girls we want, but those coming our way are vampayas."

@gyimahdominic wrote:

"Please, I am in love with this girl."

@Becky4Real wrote:

"26 Ghc is OK for me."

@Prekesegh419 wrote:

"Please, the brotherhood needs to protect this girl."

@Snr Obele wrote:

"Heeeeyyy ladies like this are only 3 in the world. One is in Dubai and another one in China and this is the one in Ghana."

@Naa Dedei Shikatse wrote:

"Sisterhood is disappointed."

@Lil cardi wrote:

"200cedis su y3 good."

@Boaz Essel wrote:

"We are protecting this precious lady at all costs."

@Kobbyking_ Official wrote:

"Just look at how she is dressed, very decent... she's naturally beautiful... she get the sense... oh my God locate me to this girl abeg."

Shikamants3 wrote:

"The correct ladies for the system e leff 2% p3 oo aswearugud she's not for the street."

You need GH¢10K to take me out

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady rubbed many men the wrong way when she proclaimed a man needs GH¢10,000 to take her out.

In a video, she noted that a man unwilling to spend GH¢10,000 should back off since she was unprepared to accept anything less.

The lady's statement triggered mixed reactions in the comment section, with many criticising her for her perceived materialistic nature.

