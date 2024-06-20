Sulley Muntari, in a video, visited a local chop bar and had a nice conversation with the owner, with a broad smile on his face

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and the caption indicated that the footballer had visited to eat some local dishes

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the veteran footballer smiling brightly, sharing their admiration for him

Ghanaian football icon Sulley Muntari made a surprise appearance at a local chop bar, leaving many social media users delighted. The video capturing the heartwarming encounter went viral after being shared on the eatery's Instagram account.

Ghanaian footballer Sulley Muntari. Photo Source: nkwanpafie

Source: Instagram

In the video, Muntari could be seen warmly interacting with the chop bar owner with a broad smile. Muntari's smile won the hearts of many netizens, who indicated that they had rarely seen him smile that brightly.

The Instagram caption accompanying the video revealed that the footballer had dropped by to enjoy some local Ghanaian cuisine. The caption read:

Former Black Star Player - Sulley Muntari came to enjoy some of our best local dishes.

The video has painted a picture of Sulley Muntari as an approachable figure, specifically because of the way he smiled and interacted in the footage.

Sulley Muntari warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mo.hammedali11 said:

All time favorite player

billpayslip said:

This is a moment’s of beautiful

richard.f.gaye commented:

One of my all time best player in black stars

amofa101 said:

I lost interest in watching the boys play after his incident

deijones1 reacted:

This guy dislike camera tooo much .

amofa101 said:

I lost interest in watching the boys play after his incident

Jordan Ayew eats at chop bar

In another story, Jordan Ayew, in a video, visited a local chop bar at East Legon and ate some local dishes.

The restaurant shared a video of his arrival on their TikTok page and captioned it with a show of excitement seeing the footballer at the eatery.

In the video, Jordan could be seen greeting people before making his way into the restaurant.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh