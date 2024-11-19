A video of Osofo Chief criticising Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah for calling out his boss got tongues wagging

This comes after he denied claims he said had maligned him and Opambour Ebenezer Yiadom

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Osofo Chief, a protégé of Ghanaian prophet Opambour Ebenezer Yiadom, has lashed out at Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah.

The Facebook video, which has gone, showed an incensed Osofo Chief expressing his displeasure over Okatakyie's recent remarks about his boss.

To set the record straight, Osofo Chief denied claims made by Okatakyie Afrifa that he had used colluded means to enrich himself.

"We do not sell the abura mu nsuo. Also, I have been blessed by Opambour, and no one can accuse me of deceitfully taking their money to build my house."

He also denied the claim by Okatakyie Afrifa that the father of Opampbour lived a poor and miserable life before his demise.

Osofo Chief concluded by calling out Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng, accusing him of being the mastermind behind the unprovoked attack on Opambour Ebenezer Yiadom.

At the time of publishing the report, the video raked in over 14,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Osofo Chief's comments

Social media users who commented on the video shared varying opinions, with many expressing unhappiness over Osofo Chief's utterances.

Kwadwo Agyei Kyidom commented:

"Why are they ropping Dr Oteng and his companies. School ho hia."

Osei Yaw Festus reacted:

"These are the reasons why i have stop going to church....U so called urself a pastor Apuuu."

Daniel K. Duah reacted:

"Aaarh did I hear him saying praise God and Hallelujah."

Opambour calls out two Kotoko players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opambour reacted after learning that two Asante Kotoko players absconded from the team's camp in the US.

In a video on Facebook, the Ghanaian prophet wondered why only two players had left the team's camp, sparking reactions on social media.

While his co-preachers narrated the player incident, he laughed before asking again if only two players had left the team's US training camp.

