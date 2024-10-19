A video of a young man residing abroad advising fellow Ghanaians against investing in building houses in Ghana has surfaced

In a video, the young man noted that it was advisable to build houses or buy one abroad once you live abroad

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim while others did not

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man has explained why it’s not advisable for people residing abroad to build a house in Ghana. Interacting with Zionfelix, he categorically stated that building a house in Ghana was a waste.

He noted that he would rather spend the money on sneakers and clothes and have fun abroad than invest it into building a house in Ghana.

A Ghanaian man is advising fellow Ghanaians abroad against building in Ghana. Image source: Zionfelix

Source: TikTok

He commented during a conversation on remuneration and life abroad. While this young man acknowledged that Ghanaians abroad make enough money to sustain them, responsibilities in their home countries leave them broke.

He noted that most Borga’s are interested in building a house in Ghana, a mistake he will never make. He stated that it was better to build or buy a home abroad.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disappointed in young man

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some agreed with him, many were disappointed at his comment.

@pk_bekoe wrote:

"We will visit this video one day. Trust me."

@danceboss_gh wrote:

"Don’t mind him ..he got two houses In Ghana."

@charitymensah_official wrote:

"I support him. same mindset."

@enock_mega_borngreat wrote:

"He said when you go to Ghana, you can rent airbnb, but he's forgotten that airbnb he'll be renting in Ghana is probably owned by another borga who built the house and now earning revenues from the airbnb."

@ichard_anyadoe wrote:

"This guy is real."

@king_joseph2x wrote:

"Most Ghanaians worship material things."

@whois.uzo wrote:

"Finally we can now listen and understand you better."

Young Ghanaians advise against relocating abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some young people were advising Ghanaians against relocating abroad.

In a video that surfaced online, the teenagers appealed to Ghanaians to stay in the country because they could make it here.

Netizens who saw the video were amused and laughed over the comments in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh