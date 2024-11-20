A young Ghanaian man is glad who opted to relocate to Italy in search of greener pastures.

In a video, he opened up on how he was living a good life even though he was not a university graduate

Many people who took to the video's comment section shared varying opinions on the man's statements.

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to Italy has caused a stir online after he tried to downplay the relevance of getting a university degree.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young man speaking on life in Italy disclosed that he was gainfully employed and enjoying life just like he envisaged.

He remarked that although he is not a university graduate, he earns the same amount as his other colleagues as long as he is able to do what is required of him at work.

He also added that many of the jobs he applied for did not ask for his university certificate during the recruitment process.

"I was not asked for any degree when applying for my job, yet I am able to do whatever is asked of me."

He concluded by urging persons without university degrees to relocate to Italy because jobs abound.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 100 likes and 30 comments.

Ghanaians on working a degree

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their views on the man's comment about working abroad without a university certificate.

krachie commented:

"I wish to be there one day."

O Saah 1 reacted:

"Very true but we always think otherwise hmm."

i show Kumasi indicated:

"He’s right his big brother is in America & his little brother is in Australia, I know him paaa at Kumasi Alabar, I thought he was also in Australia until i saw this video of him in Italy."

Jordan Mario added:

"Everything you say is true, I have my uncle there."

Man urges Ghanaians to relocate to Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man in Germany has urged his fellow citizens to relocate abroad.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the unidentified man suggested that moving to Europe had benefitted him and his relatives back home.

The German-based Ghanaian man said getting a job in his new country of residence was easier.

