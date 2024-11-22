A grandfather has asked his granddaughter, who is of marital age but still single, to bring a man home

In a video on social media, the young lady was heard asking for more time to find the perfect partner

The lighthearted conversation between the duo sparked laughter on social media among netizens

A young Ghanaian lady's conversation with her grandfather has sparked humorous social media reactions.

While having a lovely bonding moment, the lady's grandfather asked her when she planned to get married.

A Ghanaian grandfather quizzes his granddaughter on when she will get married in a heartwarming social media clip. Photo credit: @_nancynice/TikTok.

The young Ghanaian lady, identified as Nancy, replied that she was still searching for the right man and waiting on God's appointed time.

"I will find a boyfriend, but it's all in God's time. Right now, I'm just working on so much and you know, we have discussed this already. If I get a boyfriend you will be the first person to know. I will come and tell you," she assured him.

Despite this assurance, the grandfather, in a video seen by YEN.com.gh, persisted in asking when exactly she planned to settle down with a man.

He consequently urged his granddaughter to find a partner as soon as possible, emphasising that time was of the essence.

"If I had a boyfriend and I'm not married, that would have been a different case, but here lies the case where I don't even have a boyfriend, and you know this. You have been asking me this question for years now," she responded.

Netizens humorously react to the duo's conversation

This lighthearted conversation between the duo sparked a wave of humorous reactions from netizens who saw the video online.

@DJ BAROS GH 1 said:

"Grandpa she Dey lie ,she left me because I ate the last kelewele."

@King Cole also said:

"Grandpa needs grandchildren."

@Fred wrote:

"You are not in this alone."

