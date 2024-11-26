A video of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showering praises on Fante women has surfaced on social media

In the X video, he acknowledged that Fantes are renowned for their culinary skills, citing an auntie as an example

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and admitted that Fantes were indeed great cooks

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has publicly lauded Fante women for their exceptional culinary skills.

Otumfuo, in an X video, did not mince words about how skilled Fante women are in the kitchen.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expressing his admiration for Fante women in a video. Image source: Esi GMB 2015/Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

In the video shared by @Opemsuo Radio, the revered monarch reminisced about his childhood, explicitly highlighting the delicious meals one of his Fante aunties, Auntie Evelyn, prepared.

"She was a fantastic cook," the Asantehene recalled. "Her dishes were always a delight, and I recall her packing them into my bag for school when I was a kid."

He noted that the Fantes' great culinary skills gave rise to a popular Ashanti saying, "Get money and marry a Fante woman."

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Asantehene's claim

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the Ashanti King's comments. Many acknowledged that his words were true and that Fantes were indeed great cooks.

@ansuboahs wrote:

“Look at this maen” in the voice of Lawyer Ntim. Just for fun."

@vigilantGhanai1 wrote:

"They will also divorce you easily."

@iamprince86 wrote:

"Absolutely true from the King."

@AtRoyalSolomon wrote:

"Fante vibes."

The Fante tribe and culture

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Fante tribe is the third-largest Akan group in Ghana, after the Ashantis, which are the largest group, and the Akuapems.

Diving into the history of the Akan group, YEN.com.gh reported that originally, the name Fante meant the half that left. It was used to refer to the group of individuals who left and went to settle at Mankessim. The tribe is known for its distinct traditional clothing, food, and rich history.

They came from Techiman in what is now the northeastern Asante region. After arriving in the 15th century, the tribe prevented the Portuguese from infiltrating the inland area.

