Former fetish priestess Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has got many fans talking about her union with Angel Asiamah

This comes after their recent public appearance wearing matching outfits

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the unapologetic couple

Founder of Heaven's Way Church, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has stoked a frenzy on social media with her husband.

The Agradaa couple, who became official last year, have become a delight for many Ghanaians.

Evangelist Mama Pat and Angel Asiamah charm Ghanaians with their matching outfits.

Angel Asiamah was a junior pastor under the leadership of Agradaa. Their union has broached several criticisms considering the band's role in her church.

Counselor Lutterodt has been one of the couple's biggest critics. Recently, Angel Asiamah descended on the counselor for sharing snide remarks about his union with Agradaa.

Many fans deem the couple's efforts to defend their romance and live their lives happily commendable.

In a recent video, Agradaa and her husband were spotted attending an event in matching jeans pants, green T-shirts and sneakers to match.

The couple walked majestically through several people who couldn't get their eyes off them.

The adorable video has garnered significant traction as fans hail Evangelist Mama Pat and Angel Asiamah and drool over their affection for each other.

Agradaa and husband intrigue fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they drooled over the adorable moment between Agradaa and her husband.

mrsdanquah_official wrote:

"Angel Asiamah the supportive husband of the year award winner 🏆 ."

abenaboampongmaa noted:

"Abeg wer una dey find true love for Accra here na adey die😂"

godsonsworld9 remarked:

"Who are these people ? What’ver they said they did they done it 😂"

laurel_loveee shared:

"Honestly, some young couples sef can’t support each other like this."

prettycutt_ added:

"The guy is so supportive and I like that"

Agradaa gifts husband a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had showered her husband with a posh Mazda CX5, reportedly worth over GH₵300k.

Agradaa, who claims to be the richest woman from Kwahu, was proud to see her husband appreciate the expensive gift she got him.

