A video of a Ghanaian lady showing off her job after bagging a degree from a university has surfaced on social media

In a TikTok video, she noted that despite studying very hard in school, she ended up as a seamstress

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady has shared her heartbreaking story of how her career path changed drastically due to unemployment.

She noted that despite studying hard and excelling, she could not obtain a job related to her field of study.

Ghanaian lady laments how she studied hard in university only to become a tailor. Image source: josetgh

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, the woman recounted how she had dedicated countless hours to her studies, only to face the harsh realities of unemployment.

As a result, she was forced to abandon her academic aspirations and turn to vocational training, where she settled for tailoring.

Today, she is a certified tailor, running a thriving business. However, she still regrets investing much time and money in pursuing a degree.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian lady

The lady's story disheartened netizens who saw the video. They took to the comment section to express their views. Others also shared similar experiences.

@B_O_R_N 🇬🇭 🇹🇷G_R_E_A_T wrote:

"We were deceived that Education(school) is the key to success not knowing education goes beyond academia. The top 10 richest men are mostly not highly educated and some were even school dropouts."

@yawoduro48 wrote:

"You can also make it here. Even better."

@JOE DIVINE wrote:

"Whats was your intention going to school."

@perpy wrote:

"I wanted to learn fashion designing after uni ooo hmmm. you are doing good sis."

@Tress_By_Thessy

"I’m now a wig maker."

@Lyn wrote:

"My story now I’m now caterer the way my mom can insult me that I have wasted her money."

Degree holder ends up a koose seller

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had flaunted her job despite bagging a degree.

In a video, she noted that she had become a 'koose' seller. She shared photos of her graduation day and her current job.

Netizens who saw the video greeted it with mixed reactions. Some sympathised with her, while others did not.

