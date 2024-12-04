A man dating three women said he is struggling to choose one for marriage, as each complements the others’ strengths and weaknesses

Despite attempts to provoke arguments to simplify his decision, the women remain forgiving and supportive, making his dream of marriage a mirage

Several social media users thronged to the comment section to advise the confused man on the necessary steps to take, while others asked questions

A man in a love relationship with three different ladies is in a dilemma about which of them to choose for a wife since he is ready to settle down.

According to the man, he was dating five women simultaneously but was able to reduce it to three. He now wants to choose one of the three to marry, but that has become an arduous task.

In a Facebook post, the man said all three women would make perfect wives, but he could only marry one. He added that none of them were ideal, but they each had different qualities that drew him to them.

“These three are good women. They have their strengths and weaknesses. The reason I’ve kept them to this point is because they complement each other in a righteous way. I mean, what one lacks, I get it in abundance from the others, and they all lack something.”

The man said that aside from the financial stress of keeping three women, he also needed to choose one as a wife and move on. He has done several things to get any of them angry, so he can use that to eliminate two, but they would instead forgive him without quarrying him.

“I logged onto Facebook using Mary’s laptop. I didn’t log out. It was intentional. I wanted her to go through my messages and see what was going on there. She didn’t. She called to tell me that I didn’t log out so she was doing it for me.”

The man said he hopes to enter 2025 with just one woman in his life, but how the women respond makes him feel it will not happen.

Netizens advise man with three girlfriends

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Ka Fui said:

“The only problem I see is the expense, add a rich auntie to the mix to break even. Then call a meeting, introduce them to each other and marry them all. Invite me to the traditional marriage. And oh, ask them to contribute and organize one big ceremony.”

Pat Garrey wrote:

“You're such an insensitive person 😒.”

Kafui Praise said:

“How one digs their own grave… may all these women leave you!”

Share-The Link wrote:

“This guys is a Kwame… I swear ɔmo yɛ adwaman rough😂😂😂😂 Krakye, chose the one you desire to keep, open up to the remaining 2 in a matured way and let them go..But remember you will give birth to only girls…. To be continued 😂😂😂😂.”

Bridget Selly Bimpeh said:

“Just marry the three of them and don’t stress us.”

