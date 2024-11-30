Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed his frustration following his team's 2-1 home defeat to Las Palmas on Saturday

The loss at Montjuic marked Barcelona's third league defeat of the season and extended their winless run in La Liga to three matches

Flick acknowledged that the team is struggling in all areas of the pitch and called on his players to "reconnect" as they prepare for a trip to Real Mallorca

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick attributed their defeat against Las Palmas to defensive frailties and inefficiency in front of goal.

The Canary Islanders handed Flick his first home loss as Barcelona boss and often appeared the stronger side throughout the match.

The German coach is enduring his most challenging spell since taking charge, with the team managing only one win in their last four matches and securing just one point from their last three La Liga games.

When questioned about the team's dip in form coinciding with the return of injured players, Flick acknowledged the situation but did not elaborate further.

“I believe in the players. I have confidence in them, but things are what they are. When I started here I already told them that there would be no excuses.

"It is normal that some players when they return from injury are not at their highest level, but if we play as a team we should be able to beat any team, but if some players are disconnected it will not go well.”

Flick dismissed the idea that the team was facing a confidence issue. Instead, he emphasised their failure to press effectively as a unit, a recurring problem that also contributed to their struggles against Celta Vigo.

“I don’t think there is a lack of confidence in the players. The defence is not just about the four players at the back. Players alone cannot win games.

It’s always about the team. We need to have good connections in defense and attack and today we did not have them.”

“We had 70% possession, and 27 shots I think, and we did not take our chances. We have the quality to do so.”

“We have to change, we have to defend better. If you don’t score a goal it is also more difficult to keep a clean sheet. But it’s not just a thing for the defensive players, but for the entire team. “We have to go back and reconnect.”

Barcelona head to Son Moix on Tuesday to take on RCD Mallorca in a match where securing three points will be crucial.

However, Jagoba Arrasate’s side, currently sitting fifth in the table, won’t be an easy challenge, especially coming off a victory against Valencia.

Adding to the pressure, Barcelona is aware that their gap over Real Madrid is likely to shrink.

