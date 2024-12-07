Fred Tetteh, the Deputy Head of Research at the EC, assured voters arriving at a polling station without voter cards won’t prevent them from casting their ballots

He explained that registered voters can cast their ballots by verifying their identity through fingerprints or facial recognition at their polling station

His comment serves as an assurance to eligible voters who cannot find their voter cards that they will not be disenfranchised

The Deputy Head of Research at the Electoral Commission (EC), Fred Tetteh, has reassured Ghanaian voters whose voter cards are missing that they can still exercise their democratic right.

Fred Tetteh said that as long as an individual is a registered voter and knows their polling station, they can go there and cast their ballot.

The Electoral Commission explains how one can vote even without a voter's card.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Fred Tetteh said such voters must speak to the EC verification officer at the polling station.

He added that the voter will continue with the voting process once the person’s identity is successfully authenticated.

“However, if a voter cannot find his/her voter card on this day, you don’t need to worry, just walk into the polling station, provided you are sure it is your polling station.”

“Whether you have the card or you don’t have the card, all that is needed is your fingerprints, your face. Just show up. Your face and your fingers, and that is enough,” he added.

Fred Tetteh’s comment allays the fears of eligible voters who can’t find their voter cards but need to vote. The biometric system in place ensures that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

