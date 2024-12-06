Dr George Akuffo Dampare has congratulated the police personnel deployed to provide security at the NDC and NPP final rallies

The two major political parties in Ghana held their last campaign rallies simultaneously on Thursday around the Legon-Madina enclave

There were initial security concerns about the proximity of the two events, but the police personnel ensured that there were no violent clashes

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has commended the team of police personnel deployed to provide security at the final rallies of the two leading political parties in Ghana.

Both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held their final campaign rallies simultaneously on Thursday, December 5, 2024, ahead of the general elections.

The NPP, the governing party organised theirs at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium while the NDC's took place at the Zurak Park at Madina.

Despite initial concerns about potential clashes between supporters, due to the proximity of the two rallies, the events passed off peacefully, thanks to the effective security measures put in place by the police.

A video making rounds on social media captured Dampare celebrating the police personnel for the top-notch security they provided at the two major functions.

The IGP went around shaking hands and tapping the shoulders of his men and women in uniform for the successful, incident-free rallies.

Ghanaians praise Dampare

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to also praise the police personnel.

@KWESI Quarcoo said:

"Dampare has taken police service to the next level. Very competent and professional."

@Junior also said:

"No matter who wins can we keep this man in his position."

@Ekowharrison commented:

"He can motivate u to move mountains. He is the best, u can argue with your phone."

@TASHA BABE also commented:

"I always pray for them ,, election year is not easy for them."

@OT wrote:

"Sir, we should see more of this. This is an intrinsic reward and trust me they will continue to do their best. Well done Sir!."

Dampare opens up about his biggest fear

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dampared opened up about his biggest fear in life.

The Inspector General of Police stated that he dreads retiring and not finding a suitable person to replace him.

Speaking to some youth of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Dampare consequently appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the service and the country to find a replacement after he leaves office.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

