Chaotic erupted at the Tema East Constituency following a misunderstanding between polling agents of the NPP and the NDC

The NPP accused the NDC polling agents of installing cameras at various polling stations in the constituency, violating the electoral rules

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the NPP, questioning why the party would raise alarm over the cameras if they had nothing to hide

The Tema East constituency witnessed chaotic scenes during the 2024 elections, as members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had installed surveillance cameras at several polling stations.

According to a ChannelOne TV report, the NPP representatives claim the NDC party agents set up cameras at polling stations in the Tema East constituency at midnight to monitor voters.

This triggered tension between the two major political parties, threatening to disrupt the electoral process in the area.

The NPP resisted the NDC's move, insisting that it was a clear violation of the electoral rules and an affront to the secrecy of the ballot.

ChannelOne TV also reported that the security at the polling station has taken up the matter and is planning to cover the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Netizens fumes as NPP complains of cameras

Netizens who saw the video of the NPP agents resisting the alleged installation of cameras at the polling stations were unhappy. Many questioned why the NPP would resist such a move if they had nothing to hide.

@HR_Socialite wrote:

"Why, will the cameras rig the election for NDC? Why is NPP afraid of camera?"

@AhmedMaigaAhme wrote:

"Good move by the ndc agents cus NPP agent them know grounds. Tema east hot."

