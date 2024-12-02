A Ghanaian lady parked her car in traffic to dance to the NDC campaign song playing from an NDC-branded pickup

Other road users cheered her on as she happily showcased her dance moves to show her support for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC

Several social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on the lady's dance moves

A Ghanaian lady captured the attention of her country people and observers after she parked her vehicle and begun dancing to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) campaign song.

The woman was driving a 2021-registered Toyota Corolla. It happened that at this exact moment, an NDC-branded pickup truck right behind her was playing the song on blast with the tune amplified by speakers mounted on the vehicle.

In the video on X, the NDC-branded car played the song composed and sang by Ghanaian gospel musician and producer Nacee.

The lady stepped out of her car to dance as motorists were stuck in traffic. Other road users cheered her as she showcased her dance moves.

When it was time for her side to drive and ease traffic, she gave the driver of the NDC-branded pickup a thumbs-up and waved at those cheering her. She sat in her car and continued her journey.

Netizens comment on woman's dance moves

@leadusthere said:

"GHANA IS TRULY A LOVELY COUNTRY" cos she was dancing to the tune of an NDC song. We wouldn't have seen these words if it was an NPP song she was dancing to. God is watching us all.”

@Nacee67_Yaw wrote:

“At the end of the day, we'll see the number of Ghanaians who have short memories.”

@aaronfalade said:

“No be him fault oo, some gbala dey the song inside😀😀😀.”

@Emmasaint9 wrote:

“Maame no ay3 free on a busy Monday morning. Wonim stress she’s been able to release by doing that?😂🥳🎉.”

@Kaysitsofe said:

“Ghana is a peaceful and good country, but we lack credible leaders.”

@kweku_ikon wrote:

“I don't know why, but this is lovely to watch.. 😂🤣.”

@Togbe_Edem said:

“My Ghana, your Ghana. Whoever wins, Ghana wins.”

Young man unhappy with campaign text messages

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian called the MTN call centre to express his displeasure about the NPP campaign messages he had been receiving.

He said the state of the economy under the NPP, among others, is why he does not want such messages sent to him.

Several social media users who watched the video supported the young man and encouraged him to vote for the party he wanted.

