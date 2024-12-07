Election 2024: Malik Basintale Calls It For Mahama, Urges Supporters To Storm Collation Centers
- The National Democratic Congress's deputy communications officer, Malik Basintale, is sure his party has won the 2024 elections
- He expressed his optimism on social media, hiking up the anticipation from fans as vote collating continues
- His post, which has garnered significant traction online came with a message to supporters
The deputy communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale, has spoken for the first time after voting for this year's elections was closed.
Some collation centers began counting cast votes after 5 pm. The EC has yet to declare the official results.
Provisional results from the NDC indicate that the National Democratic Congress will taste victory.
Malik Basintale speaks after elections
According to Malik Basintale, the National Democratic Congress is in a pole position to announce its aspirant, John Dramani Mahama, as the country's next president.
The NDC deputy communications officer charged the party's supporters to move to their collation centers now.
John Dumelo whips Maa Lydia
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that provisional results for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency had surfaced online.
It is believed John Dumelo has taken a commanding lead over the constituency's incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan, from the NPP.
The results have sparked a wave of excitement online as Ghanaians root for the actor-turned-politician and MP hopeful.
