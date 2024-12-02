A young medical doctor etched her name in the history books of UHAS during the university's 9th graduation

Dr Carleen Amisum Kabuga emerged as the best student after winning eight awards during the graduation

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated Dr Carleen Amisum Kabuga on her success

A young Ghanaian lady, Dr Carleen Amisum Kabuga, has earned the admiration of many netizens after she swept eight awards at the 9th graduation ceremony of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ghana.

The brilliant medical doctor's academic exploits were made public by @msa_uhas, the official handle of the University of Health and Allied Sciences of Medical Sciences' student association.

UHAS student wins eight awards at graduating. Photo credit: @uhas_msa/Instagram @TheVoiceOfUHAS/X

The post disclosed that Dr Carleen Amisum Kabuga bagged the Prof. JKM Quartey Prize for Best Graduating Student in Surgery, Prof. MG Gyampong Prize for Best Graduating Student in Community Medicine, Prof. Evelyn Answah Prize for Best Feme Student in Community Medicine, Prof FN Binka Prize for Best Graduating Female Student in Community Medicine and Prof Kwabena Antwi Danso Prize for Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and gynaecology award.

The other awards won by the UHAS alumna include Dr Klenam Dzefi-Tettey Radiology Prize for Overall Outstanding Graduating MBCHB Student, GMA Prize for the Overall Oustanding MBCHB Student and The Dean's Prize for the Overall Outstanding Graduating MBChB Student.

Ghanaians congratulate Carleen Amisum Kabuga

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post congratulated the young doctor on her academic success.

@___Eclampsia commented:

"This year What did the girls do? .UDS had a girl doing wonders with about 8 awards including overall best graduating medical student and UHAS too? Wow."

@drayeday reacted:

"Well done."

Lady emerges best female student UDS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Shamsiyatu Abdulai also became the envy of many as she emerged as the 2023 Best Graduating Female Medical Laboratory Sciences Department (MLSD) student at the University of Development Studies (UDS)

She was also named the best female student at the School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

Shamsiyatu earned a 4.58 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), placing her at the top of her class.

