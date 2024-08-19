A Ghanaian woman has showed off her beautiful makeup transformation in a video which has gone viral

In the video making rounds online, the beautiful old lady looked unrecognisable as the makeup had transformed her into a young lady

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has become an internet sensation after showing off her lovely makeup transformation.

In a video making rounds online, the beautiful old lady looked unrecognisable as the makeup had transformed her into a young lady.

A Ghanaian lady is showing off her lovely makeup transformation. Image source: beautygee_hairlounge

Source: TikTok

The video uploaded by @beautygee_hairlounge captured the moment before the old lady applied the makeup and the moment after she applied the makeup.

All the old lady's wrinkles had disappeared, leaving her with a more appealing look.

Watch the video below:

Netizens taken aback by old lady's transformation

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment session. Some were impressed, while others were taken aback by her transformation.

@missnaa13 wrote:

"Your hands are blessed."

AA_ADDY wrote:

"She’s very beautiful even without makeup."

@Aquiyarhchoco22 wrote:

"I bet mommy was so beautiful when she was young. Even at her old age look at beauty."

@Mz koranteng wrote:

"The make up artist is too good."

@abena also wrote:

"Eish mama is very pretty naturally."

@Maame wrote:

"But she is beautiful ooo."

@naaayeleyamankwah wrote:

"She’s naturally beautiful."

@whyt laydi younique wrote:

"Wow. vey beautiful."

@Adjua Agyemang Boate wrote:

"It’s very real my dear."

@nanaammaowusuagye wrote:

"From 65yrs to 35yrs."

@Franklina Acheam wrote:

"So pretty mom."

Woman shows off lovely makeup transformation

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman looked unrecognisable after she applied thick makeup to her face.

Her facial features had been transformed beyond recognition, and all the flaws on her face were hidden. Her confidence also improved along with her good looks.

Many who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment session to express their views. Others were also disappointed and noted that the lady was deceiving people with her makeup transformation.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh