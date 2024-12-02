Ghana's economy is rising quickly, frequently ranking among the fastest-growing in the world. Kennedy Agyapong is one of several wealthy individuals contributing to the country's economic growth. Despite his status as a politician, Kennedy Agyapong's net worth demonstrates that he possesses a significant amount of wealth.

Kennedy Agyapong holds a microphone at a conference meeting (L). Kennedy poses for a portrait against a grey background(R). Photo: @DeRoddy on Facebook, @honkenagy on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kennedy Agyapong is an entrepreneur and politician from Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and serves as the representative for Assin Central in parliament. Kennedy is also a businessman and farmer who directs the Hollywood Shopping Centre, Supercare Group of Companies, and Assin Farms.

Kennedy Agyapong's profile summary

Full name Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Gender Male Date of birth 16 June 1960 Age 64 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Assin Dompim, Central Region, Ghana Current residence Tema, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 202 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Stella Wilson Agyapong Children Ken Takyi Agyapong, Amanda Agyapong Father Francis Ohene Kofi Agyapong Mother Mary Nsiah Siblings Betty Agyapong Education Fordham University, Adisadel College Profession Politician, businessman Net worth $120 million–$400 million X(Twitter) @honkenagy

What is Kennedy Agyapong's net worth in 2024?

According to KahawaTungu, DollarMan News, and Ghana Celebrities, Kennedy Agyapong's net worth is alleged to be between $120 million and $400 million. He has earned his income through his political and business career. Below is a summary of his revenue streams:

Kennedy Agyapong's political career

Kennedy Agyapong serves as the New Patriotic Party's representative for Assin Central in parliament. He was initially elected to parliament in 2000 for the Assin North seat. He maintained his position in the 2004 and 2008 legislative elections.

Agyapong was first elected to the new Assin Central seat in 2012 and won again in 2016. He was also re-elected in the 2020 general election.

Top-5 facts about Kennedy Agyapong. Photo: @Hon.ken.ohene.agyapongg on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kennedy previously served as the chairman of Parliament's Communication Committee. He is currently the chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee in the eighth parliament and an active member of the Judiciary and Special Budget Committees.

Business career

Kennedy Agyapong is a Ghanaian entrepreneur who operates several chains of businesses. They include.

Real estate company

Gold Coin Communication

The National Newspaper

Spice FM

M/S Imperial World Business Limited

Mina D'oro Ventures

Super Care Company Limited

Net 2 TV

Ashh FM

Oman FM

The Hollywood Shopping Centre

Mina D'oro Ventures

Assin Farms

M/S Imperial World Business Limited

Ken City Media or NET 2 TV

Kennedy's houses

Ken Agyapong confessed that he holds 147 properties in Ghana. According to him, the real estate properties are in Accra, Tema, and Kumasi. In a television interview with , the Ghanaian politician said he rents his houses to generate revenue.

I invest in buildings. Cars are not investments. I have 147 houses, but I don’t live in all of them. I rent them. In real estate, you don’t make that much money, but it makes you comfortable.

FAQs

Who is the honourable Kennedy Agyapong? He is a Ghanaian politician and businessman who is a member of parliament for Assin Central under the New Patriotic Party (NPP). What is Kennedy Agyapong's age? He is 64 years old as of 2024. Agyapong was born on 16 June 1960. Is Kennedy Agyapong a billionaire? His net worth is estimated in millions. What is Kennedy Agyapong's net worth in dollars? He is alleged to have a net worth between $120 million and $400 million. What is the name of Kennedy Agyapong's party? The name of his party is the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Who is the wife of Kennedy Agyapong? He is married to Stella Wilson Agyapong. Who is Kennedy Agyapong's sister? Kennedy's sister's name is Betty Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong's net worth reflects his success as a Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and represents Assin Central in Parliament. In addition to his political career, he runs multiple chain enterprises.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Sally Field's net worth. Sally Field is an American actress noted for her significant work on television and stage over six decades. She has garnered two Golden Globes, two Academy Awards, and three Primetime Emmys.

Sally Field is well-known for her versatility as an actress. She has given outstanding performances in various roles and genres, including comedies and drama. Due to her dedication and career in the performing field, Sally Field's net worth has increased significantly. Read on for more information.

Source: YEN.com.gh