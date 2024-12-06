A video of a Ghanaian mother pounding fufu on a university campus during her daughter's graduation ceremony has gone viral online

The graduate expressed astonishment regarding the decision of her mother to bring mortar and pestle to the campus on such an occasion

Many people who commented on the video laughed at the move by the graduate's mother to show up at the graduation in that way

A young Ghanaian lady has generated funny responses online after opening up about something unusual that happened on her graduation day.

This comes after her mother decided to attend the graduation ceremony with a mortar and pestle in a bid not to eat at an eatery upon arrival.

A Ghanaian graduate describes how her mum brought a mortar and pestle to the university premises. Photo credit: @ms_smithhhhh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the graduate draped in her beautiful graduation gown and posing for pictures alongside her mother.

The video then zoomed into the moment the celebrant's mother was busily pounding fufu in plain view, not minding the prying eyes of onlookers staring at her.

The graduate who shared the video on her TikTok page expressed astonishment over the move by her mother and even labelled her as dramatic.

"Your dramatic African mum pulled up at your graduation".

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 2,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to actions of graduate's mum

Social media users who commented on the video shared varying opinions on the actions of the graduate's family.

Shalai01 commented:

"She’s the best Treasure these moments because they come once in a lifetime."

𝓜𝓐𝓐𝓜𝓔 𝓓𝓤𝓕𝓘𝓔 indicated:

"The way I would just laugh. Our mothers are just too different."

Akua Achiaa added:

"The way my male friends would have hype her. They too dey like food."

channel added:

"Omg my mom can do this."

Wendy_love added:

"Why am I not surprised."

Mom visits daughter in school with champagne

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman surprised her daughter at school to celebrate her completion of the second education cycle.

In a video on TikTok, the woman popped a bottle of champagne and splashed the contents on her daughter after her final WASSCE exam paper.

Classmates of the SHS girl were also spotted in the trending video joining the mini party on campus as they celebrated their academic journey.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh