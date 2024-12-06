Ghanaian Mother Attends Daughter's Graduation Ceremony With Mortar And Pestle, Pounds Fufu In Video
- A video of a Ghanaian mother pounding fufu on a university campus during her daughter's graduation ceremony has gone viral online
- The graduate expressed astonishment regarding the decision of her mother to bring mortar and pestle to the campus on such an occasion
- Many people who commented on the video laughed at the move by the graduate's mother to show up at the graduation in that way
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A young Ghanaian lady has generated funny responses online after opening up about something unusual that happened on her graduation day.
This comes after her mother decided to attend the graduation ceremony with a mortar and pestle in a bid not to eat at an eatery upon arrival.
The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the graduate draped in her beautiful graduation gown and posing for pictures alongside her mother.
The video then zoomed into the moment the celebrant's mother was busily pounding fufu in plain view, not minding the prying eyes of onlookers staring at her.
The graduate who shared the video on her TikTok page expressed astonishment over the move by her mother and even labelled her as dramatic.
"Your dramatic African mum pulled up at your graduation".
At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 2,000 likes and more than 100 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to actions of graduate's mum
Social media users who commented on the video shared varying opinions on the actions of the graduate's family.
Shalai01 commented:
"She’s the best Treasure these moments because they come once in a lifetime."
𝓜𝓐𝓐𝓜𝓔 𝓓𝓤𝓕𝓘𝓔 indicated:
"The way I would just laugh. Our mothers are just too different."
Akua Achiaa added:
"The way my male friends would have hype her. They too dey like food."
channel added:
"Omg my mom can do this."
Wendy_love added:
"Why am I not surprised."
Mom visits daughter in school with champagne
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman surprised her daughter at school to celebrate her completion of the second education cycle.
In a video on TikTok, the woman popped a bottle of champagne and splashed the contents on her daughter after her final WASSCE exam paper.
Classmates of the SHS girl were also spotted in the trending video joining the mini party on campus as they celebrated their academic journey.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.