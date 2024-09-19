A Ghanaian mother stormed her daughter's school with goodies to celebrate her after completing SHS

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman splashed champagne on her daughter after taking her last WASSCE paper

The Duo and classmates of the SHS girl danced and drank champagne to mark a new beginning in their academic journey

A Ghanaian woman paid a surprise visit to her daughter's school to celebrate her graduation from senior high school.

In a video making rounds on social media, the woman popped a bottle of champagne and splashed the content on her daughter after taking her last West Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper.

The woman drove from home to the school to mark a new milestone in her daughter's academic journey.

Classmates of the SHS girl were also spotted in the trending video joining the mini party organised by the woman to put a smile on the face of her daughter.

The SHS girl expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through three years of education at the secondary level.

After the party, the duo drove home together while continuing the celebration in the car.

"Jesus Christ I really appreciate you for everything through all these years in school." she wrote in the caption of the video.

Reactions to the video

The video of the woman appreciating her daughter's hard work was watched by over 23,000 people on TikTok.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up more than 23.2k likes and 327 comments.

@ohenewaa wrote:

"your mother is so good God bless him."

@redeemer reigns also wrote:

"Awww wish I have a mother who will do this for me on Friday."

𝙰@𝚖𝚊 𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚘𝚛𝚗 said:

"I wish my mom is still alive to do the same to me on Friday."

@Ricch Rudest also said:

"May she live long and see ur success b4 she pass away."

Mother celebrates daughter after graduation

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a woman danced to celebrate her daughter's success in school.

The girl made her mother proud after making four distinctions in her examination.

In a viral TikTok video, the excited mother lifts her daughter high in the air in celebration of her remarkable academic achievement.

