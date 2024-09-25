An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, Festu Cobena Ainoo, has been admitted to one of the top public institutions of higher studies in the US

The young man, who is from a humble beginning, shared an inspiring story of his academic journey

Festu Cobena Ainoo, in a video posted on TikTok, said he was proud of his achievement, which is a fulfilment of a promise he made to his mother

A young Ghanaian man Festus Cobena Ainoo has gained admission to pursue a master's degree at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US.

This would be the young man's second master's degree having previously acquired one in Ghana at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Festu Cobena Ainoo, a Ghanaian man gains admission to study in the US. Photo credit: Festus Cobena Ainoo/Facebook.

In a long post shared on TikTok, Festus Cobena Ainoo, shared an inspiring tale of his academic journey thus far.

He said right after the end of his West African Senior School Examination Certificate (WASSCE), he promised his mother to be an inspiration and a good example for his siblings.

Because of this promise, Festus Cobena Ainoo said he worked hard during his undergrad studies to attain a first-class degree in History, Religion & Human Values at the UCC.

"After my WASSCE, I made a promise to my mom to make her proud and be the inspiration for my siblings. The society I grew up in never respected my family, and my mom, in particular, was often labeled with hurtful names like "Odonko Ni." Despite the challenges, my mom's resilience fueled my determination to rise above," he wrote.

After achieving this academic feat, the young Ghanaian man said he pushed himself further to acquire yet another first-class honours for his master's in Religion & Human Values at the same school.

Festus Cobena Ainoo, who has only been in the US for two months, said he is learning and embracing all the opportunities available to him in the US.

"Today, I’m pursuing my second Master’s degree in Higher Education at @UMass Amherst, the number one public university in New England, USA 🇺🇸. Even though it’s only been close to two months here, I’m learning a lot and embracing every opportunity. I’m proud to have fulfilled the promise I made to my mom, and I strive to continue being the inspiration she always believed I could be," he added.

Netizens inspired by Festus' video

Netizens were inspired by Festus' story and congratulated him upon coming across his TikTok video post.

@Nana Aba said:

"May you become who you never taught of becoming because you serve as a source of encouragement,a mentor,a father to everyone you come across especially your students."

Ohemaa Lyrical also said:

"Greater things ahead Feeling so emotional seeing you being an inspiration to people Bro."

@Asmaba_Mav commented:

"Thanks for sharing sir. Your story has given me more hope."

Source: YEN.com.gh