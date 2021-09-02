Sensational Ghanaian female sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah, has made mother Ghana proud

Ghana's very own industrious and award-winning female journalist, Juliet Bawuah, has made her country proud as she wins the Imperial African Woman in Sport award at the just ended GSport Awards organised in South Africa.

YEN.com.gh sighted the exciting news on Juliet's verified account on Twitter.

The honoured sports journalist expressed her gratitude to the jury and fans who voted for her.

According to GSports4girls, the Imperial African Woman in Sports award seeks to honour a woman who is impacting sports on the continent, and going the extra mile to raise the profile of women’s sport in Africa.

Something to know about Juliet Bawuah

Juliet Bawuah is a well trained Ghanaian Journalist from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and an alumnus of Radio Netherlands Training Centre in the Netherlands.

She has worked for Euronews' sister channel Africanews and was a primetime television host at TV3 prior to that.

Juliet has also worked for Citi FM, Metro Tv and ETV in Ghana.

The gorgeous sports journalist has covered major sporting events such as the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the African Cup of Nations.

Over the years, she has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports including Gianna Infantino, FIFA President, and the current Liberian President, George Weah.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that, as a way of informing her fans and friends, Juliet took to her Facebook page and wrote:

“Last week, I resigned officially from my Broadcast Journalist job at TV3.

The decision to exit was a tough one but I had to all the same….I am grateful to the management and my former colleagues for the incredible time spent.”

Juliet, who joined TV3 in July, 2013, noted that her exit “marked an end to an exciting yet challenging journey that started over two years ago.”

