Hertilicious, a radio presenter at Empire 102.7 FM in Takoradi, switched from science to business before going into media

The young lady whose real name is Harriet Mensah, ventured into journalism based on a piece of advice from a friend who was blown away by her eloquence

After 7 months in the media, Harriet won the Emerging Radio/TV Personality of the Year Award at WRTP in 2020

Harriet Mensah, an award-winning broadcaster and entertainment show presenter on Empire 102.7 FM, a media house in Takoradi, has become a force to reckon with after just a year in media.

Narrating her powerful story to YEN.com.gh, Harriet indicated that she actually wanted to become a medical doctor and therefore, studied General Science at Ahantaman Girls' High School.

However, things did not go as planned although the brilliant lady came out with flying colors.

Harriet Mensah's Story: From Science in SHS to Business in University to Astute EIB Journalist After SHS

To prevent staying at home with her wonderful grades, Harriet decided to take the chance and pursue what came her way, which was Business Administration, majoring in Human Resource Management.

After university, Harriet who is popularly known as Hertilicious, had her national service at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) in 2019 with the hope that she would venture into banking.

However, life took another turn once again particularly because of the coronavirus pandemic that crippled many businesses in 2020.

"I found myself at home, carefully considering what my next line of action should be when a good friend of mine advised that I go into media because of my eloquence. I knew nothing about media. But on June 1, 2020, I took the chance and went to Empire FM," Hertilicious recalls.

According to Harriet, the journey was tough at the beginning as she had to learn the media craft from scratch right on the job, but with determination, she made it.

Currently, Harriet has become such a hotcake in the Western Region that any artiste who comes to Takoradi wants to get to her for an interview.

In less than seven months after venturing into media, she won the Emerging Radio/TV Personality of the Year Award at WRTP in 2020.

When asked about her secret and plans for the future, Hertilicious said:

I am always ready to learn. I never feel like I know enough. Currently, I see a lot great prospects for the future. I see myself growing into an amazing brand. I'm excited for the future".

