A talented young man has become an internet sensation after flaunting his invention of a washing machine built from a carton box and plastic bottles.

The young inventor, known on TikTok as @Jude_the_inventor, used a carton box for the body of the washing machine, while plastic bottles were repurposed as the drum.

He further created a switched board and attached the other body parts of the washing machine. He then put in some clothes and turned the machine on, and to the amazement of the netizens, it began to function perfectly despite its simplicity.

Netizens hail Jude for his invention

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to praise the young man's invention.

@Denesssse wrote:

"I pray you become one of the greatest inventors in the world. God bless your hands."

@TORI VEGA wrote:

"Wow. I'm impressed."

@SnukeyBlaze wrote:

"Some of unna dey ment for the comment section. How person go fit create power bank with Face ID."

@PEZZY GH wrote:

"Can you make chargless power bank with finger print."

@Beauty wrote:

"Why is this not viral."

@Shaddywealth wrote:

"Can you do the big one, budget friendly? I want to buy one."

@Samira Adams wrote:

"Keep it up you doing a massive work."

@TERRY BEAUTY wrote:

"Can you make air conditioning."

@Real Dela llucid wrote:

"Wow very talented."

@AdwoaLarbi wrote:

"You are blessed."

Ghanaian man builds a robot

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a talented Ghanaian man has built a robot. In a viral video, the young man known as Inventor Felix flaunted his invention.

Inventor Felix's robot is a humanoid that responds to instructions in Twi and English. It can perform functions such as sitting, raising its hands and moving other parts of its body.

Netizens who saw the invention were impressed and took to the comment section to hail the young man.

