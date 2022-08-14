A coronation durbar has been held to climax the enstoolment of businesswoman, Confidence Haugen, as Mamaga Buiekpor II of the Anlo Kingdom

The traditional ceremony, which took place on Saturday, August 13, also capped the crowning of her King, HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III

Ghanaian politician, Samia Nkrumah, actress Kalsoume Sinare, and actress Gloria Sarfo were among some personalities who graced the occasion

The durbar followed a coronation concert on Friday at Ashiata Beach, where Ghanaian musicians including Adina Thembi, Efya, Hajia4reall, rappers D-Black, Yaa Bono, Eno Barony, and a host of other talents delivered spectacular performances.

Photos of Confidence Haugen, HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III, and Samia Nkrumah. Credit: confidencehaugen

Source: Instagram

The coronation of HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III and Mamaga Confidence Haugen capped the nomination, selection, and crowning process that began in 2018.

In attendance were political, media, and entertainment personalities such as the Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Samia Nkrumah, actress Kalsoume Sinare, actress Gloria Sarfo, and other notable figures.

See beautiful photos from the occasion below:

1. Confidence Haugen at her coronation durbar to climax her enstoolment as Queen Mother of the Anlo Kingdom.

2. HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III at his coronation durbar to climax his enstoolment as King of the Anlo Kingdom.

3. Actor Elikem Kumordzie attends coronation durbar to climax the enstoolment of Confidence Haugen as Queen Mother of the Anlo Kingdom.

4. Ghanaian politician Samia Nkrumah at the coronation durbar of Confidence Haugen.

5. Actress Gloria Sarfo, Actress Beverly Afaglo, and media personality, Stacy Amoateng at Mamaga's coronation at Anloga in the Volta Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh