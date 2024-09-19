An 18-year-old-SHS girl, Grace Morkporkpor Kwametse has made history as the first female SRC president of AsuTech

A video making rounds on social media captured the swearing-in ceremony of Grace where she took her oaths of office

Mr Suleman Dadzie, the school counsellor and dean of students at AsuTech described Grace's election as inspirational in a conversation with YEN.com.gh

A Ghanaian lady, Grace Morkporkpor Kwametse has chalked a historic feat in her fledging academic journey.

The 18-year-old girl was elected as the SRC president of the Asuansi Technical Institute (AsuTech).

Grace Morkporkpor Kwametse, a Ghanaian girl makes history after becoming the first female SRC president of AsuTech. Photo credit: Mr Suleman Dadzie.

This makes her the first female to ever occupy this position since the establishment of AsuTech in 1917, breaking a 107-year-old jinx.

Grace Morkporkpor Kwametse etched her name in the history books by emerging victorious in the keenly contested SRC election of her school in June 2024, seeing off competition from her male contenders.

Studying Building and Construction Technology at AsuTech, Grace's election as the SRC president stands out in a school where the population is predominantly male with over 2400 males out of a total of 3000 students.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Grace was sworn in as the duly elected SRC president to lead the student population of AsuTech for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the counsellor and dean of students in charge of discipline at AsuTech, Mr Suleman Dadzie said Grace Morkporkpor Kwametse's election would inspire the next generation of female students in the school.

"Despite the surprising nature of her win, it reinforces the belief that young women have the potential to lead in traditionally male-dominated spaces," he said.

"The school’s management, staff, and student body hope that Grace will serve as an inspiring role model for other girls at the school and beyond, showing that leadership knows no gender boundaries," he further stated

Netizens congratulate Grace

Netizens upon coming across Grace's swearing-in video, which was posted on TikTok by @counsellor_sudad, congratulated her on her incredible achievement.

@Michael said:

"am I'm proud of you school daughter."

@Mrs Abigail Agyei-Okyere also said:

"The future is female…Congratulations baby girl."

@Millicent Nyarko commented:

"My school.,woooooow, congrat."

