A video of a young Ghanaian lady showcasing her work as an electrician has generated reactions online

She expressed delight to be working as an electrician, adding she was not ashamed of what she does for a living

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady for sticking to her guns and following her career path

A Ghanaian lady has inspired many after she took to social media to showcase her work as an electrician.

A video on TikTok captured the young lady @prettyzainab234 busy at work fixing a light switch for a client at their home.

A young Ghanaian lady rejoices as she becomes an electrician. Photo credit: @prettyzainab234/TikTok

In the video's voice-over, the young lady opened up about how delighted she was to be an electrician, adding that she was not ashamed or shy about her work.

The lady also prayed for God to bless the work of her hands so she could provide for herself and her loved ones.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 26,000 likes and 700 comments at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

"So help me God".

Ghanaians commend the female electrician

Social media users who commented on the video praised the young lady for using her experience to inspire others.

kwawsolomon5 reacted:

"Hello engineer keep going because electrician work is not easy for many people but if you decided to do electrician work, always pray to God."

@the_heroine1 indicated:

"Waow! What a cutie. Stunning Electrician. God has blessed your hands already."

Brany Courage added:

"This work is not easy. You have to work hard."

Andrews Nketia commented:

"Keep on; only God can do everything."

Lady Aristotle's 1 added:

"Very hard working. Well done. God is your Redeemer, so it shall be well. Be focused!"

Lady delights to be an auto sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriella Adu, a young Ghanaian lady, also opened up about her work as an auto paint sprayer.

In an interview, Gabriella said she developed an interest in the work after junior high school.

She further rubbished the notion that working as an auto sprayer was a job for men.

