A Ghanaian woman's cry to God to deliver her family from financial difficulties has struck an emotional chord in many online.

With her entire face swamped with tears and sweat, the young woman, identified on TikTok as Hajia Sugar, said she was from a poor home, with her mom and dad struggling to provide for their family.

Hajia Sugar poured her heart out to God, begging for her family to be broken away from the shackles of poverty.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Sugar said he had a chance to relocate outside the country, probably to the gulf in search of greener pastures, but life there has also been difficult for her.

In her prayers, the young woman implored God to intervene and change her situation abroad so she could provide for her family back home in Ghana.

"God, my prayer is for you to help me to become rich to help others who also need help. God, I was born into poverty, my mom is poor, and my dad is poor. Me and my siblings have suffered and we are still suffering. God you have helped me to travel, but the enemies want me to return home empty-handed. God, you gave me this opportunity, so please come through for me," she said.

Netizens touched by Hajia Sugar's prayers

Hajia Sugar's fervent prayer for a financial breakthrough for her family seemed to have touched netizens as they flooded the comment section with words of encouragement.

@Adofoasa baida said:

"Awww sorry, please stop crying, God is in control. May our hustle never be in Vain. Ameen."

@gladysdarrah also said:

"Amen hmmm we shall overcome in Jesus name amen."

@user6933574439469 wrote:

"Amen and amen I pray that God should answer my prayers."

@Alidu Alhassan also wrote:

"You will sister dont cry ok,may Allah help you give you whatever you want."

