Ghanaian Students Studying In US Increase By 45%, Ghana In Top 10 For Graduate Students
- The number of Ghanaian students studying in the US has risen by 45% for the 2023-2024 academic year
- Ghana is now ranked number 18 among countries with students pursuing higher education in the US
- Ghanaian students earned about $9.2 million in scholarships to more than 680 schools in the US
The number of Ghanaian students studying in the US rose by 45% for the 2023-2024 academic year.
This saw total number of Ghanaian students studying in the US increase from 6,468 to 9,394.
The US embassy announced that Ghana is now ranked number 18 among countries with students in the US.
For the second year in a row, Ghana ranked among the top 25 countries globally for sending students to the US.
The embassy cited data from the Open Doors Report, which is published annually by the Institute of International Education.
Ghanaians in graduate degree programs totalled 6,337, representing a 54% increase and making Ghana the 9th largest sender globally of graduate students to the United States.
Ghanaian students earned about $9.2 million in scholarships to more than 680 schools in the US.
Pre-screening for US visas
The US embassy recently rolled out a new pre-screening process for applicants in Ghana from September 2024.
All applicants with immigrant visa interviews scheduled for September 2024 and beyond will be required to attend a pre-screening appointment between three and four hours before their visa interview.
The embassy also explained that a document review will be conducted, and applicants will be notified beforehand if they are missing any documents.
This development came as the US Embassy in Accra moved to a new visa services provider.
US opens 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery programme
YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State opened registration for the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery on October 2, 2024.
The visa lottery programme will provide up to 55,000 green cards through a random selection process.
The lottery is targeted at those people born in countries with historically low immigration rates to the US.
