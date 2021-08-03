A female mechanic has gathered many reactions after posting a picture of herself working on cars

The main reason for the stir is the fact that she captioned her post saying, 'Forget fine girl'

Many social media users dropped complimentary comments under the picture

An industrious Ghanaian lady has recently taken to Twitter to share pictures of herself working on cars.

The post has attracted many reactions, not because of the pictures, but the caption they came with.

The Twitter account with the handle, @AkabahCarl shared that;

"Forget fine girl, mechanic I am. You see how I dey the car under? no be small work."

Beautiful Ghanaian Female Technocrat Shares Picture of Herself Repairing a Car; Netizens React Source: @AkabahCarl

The post after being shared has received many reactions from netizens.

At the time of this publication, it has over 2,000 likes, 10 quote tweets, over 300 retweets with close to 40 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@Lonely_Child_1 commented:

Trust the process ego make sense one day bro

From @AndyLaQuica:

Me sef i no dey like fine girls, i beg where do you stay

@NipaNua6 replied:

That’s hot , can I take you out on a date

@Sunflower_dark commented:

I am crushing

@lamkobaken wrote:

Love your energy.

@Efo_gasty replied:

Awesome. Keep it up. You just gained a follow

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a young Nigerian lady, Sofela Ayotunde, has given everyone a surprise by saying she would like to be an automobile engineer in the future.

The lady is not only saying this, but she has started making plans to become a mechanic.

Ayotunde said she has been discouraged a few times as people believe it is not a woman’s job.

Some roles are simply not acceptable for women in this part of the world; sadly, being a female mechanic is one of those jobs that women are not expected to venture into.

The 24-year-old Nigerian lady has always been interested in vehicles and everything that has to do with them.

