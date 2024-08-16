A video of a Ghanaian man's gesture towards a young hustler has warmed hearts on social media

Mr Nyamekye was touched by the young hustler's humility towards him when he went to wash his car at a washing bay

Mr Nyamekye presented Bright, an SHS graduate, with gifts and also promised to help him realise his dreams of furthering his education

A young hustler's humility and dedication to his work have landed him a life-changing opportunity from a benevolent Ghanaian.

The young hustler, known as Bright, who hails from the Central Region of Ghana, had dreams of furthering his education but lack of financial support turned him into a washing bay attendant.

A kind-hearted Ghanaian man shows Love to a young hustler, who is an SHS graduate. Photo credit: @aanyamekye/TikTok.

However, after many years of hoping and praying for a breakthrough, Bright has found favour with a man named Mr Nyamekye, who has offered to help.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Nyamekye presented a brand new mobile phone to Bright as a sign of many kindnesses to come

Mr Nyamekye said he was touched by Bright humility and would do everything within his means to help him.

"Bright is an SHS graduate who left his hometown to come to Accra to hustle at a wahing bay to enable him get enough money to firther his education," Mr Nyamekye said"

"He washes my car and his humility is unmatched so decided to help hom in all means possible to make his dream of tertiary education a reality! Kindness is from the Heart and not the pocket," he added.

In another video, Mr Nyamekye was captured handing over a white envelope to the young hustler.

The content of the envelope was not shown in the TikTok video which had raked close to 2k interaction, as of the time of filing this report.

Netizens praise Mr Nyamekye

Netizens who came across Mr Nyamekye's video praised him for his act of kindness towards Bright.

@ephyeatabitha24 said:

"May the smiles you put on others faces keep blessing you."

@ewura57 also said:

"God bless you for what you are doing."

Ms_Adomalin reacted:

"God always bless you for putting smile on others face."

@Nanahemaa commented:

"Keep on putting smiles on people faces dear."

