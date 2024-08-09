A video of some young boys, encouraging Ghanaians not to seek greener pastures elsewhere has gone viral on social media

They justified their advice with a claim Ghana has a lot of opportunities which can improve one's life only if they are willing to work hard

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

Some young boys have advised Ghanaians who have plans to relocate abroad to rescind their decision. Taking to social media, the young boys urged fellow citizens to seek success within Ghana's borders rather than pursuing opportunities abroad.

Their message comes as many young Ghanaians contemplate emigration in search of better economic prospects. The numbers keep soaring as countless people leave the country each year to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The young men have advised against this, urging the youth to stay back and help build Ghana. They believe there are opportunities in Ghana that can make people's lives better, provided they are willing to work.

"Don’t travel abroad you can make it in Ghana," they all said.

Netizens challenge young boys' assertion

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the advice of the young men in the comment section.

@Agenda_Nie wrote:

"They still get food from their mothers kitchen, ɛnnyɛ ɔmo a."

@wonitwaasedi65 wrote:

"The boy in Green is in Abroad because he couldn’t make it in Ghana."

@Just_Underlined wrote:

"I want see them in the next 5 years."

@nana_b_yiadom wrote:

"Forgive them for they do not know what they’re saying. Small boys are young."

@thatsblake0 wrote:

"Let’s ask them behind the scene if they will reconsider their decision. Son of the soil."

@kwaku_freeman wrote:

"Who is leading these poor ones astray?"

@mirrandez wrote:

"I wonna see them recreate this video in the next 6 years."

@MrRamos8997 wrote:

"Small boys are young ampa."

@kobbyDope4lyf wrote:

"They will live to regret making themselves available for this video."

@Add__up wrote:

"See dema teeth , life no hit you yet."

Man abroad discourages lazy people from relocating

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man has explained why lazy people should not dare to travel abroad.

In a video, the young factory worker noted that hard work is the major driving force that leads to success abroad hence lazy people have no business being there.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared mixed reactions on the admonition of the man with some disagreeing with him.

