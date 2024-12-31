A video of a young Ghanaian lady celebrating her academic success has emerged on social media

This comes after the lady excelled in the 2024 WASSCE, scoring six As, a B2 and a B3 following the release of the result on Monday, December 30, 2024

In a video, the excited lady expressed gratitude to God for academic success at the senior high school level

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The results were released by WAEC on Monday, December 30, 2024, after a few weeks of delays due to the government's indebtedness to the examination body.

Following the release of the results the 2024 SHS graduates have thronged various internet cafe centres to check their results.

Female SHS graduates took to social media to celebrate after achieving excellent grades in this year's WASSCE.

In a TikTok video, the young lady shared her results slip, in which she made six As, a B3 and a B2.

Beaming with excitement, the young lady expressed a heartfelt gratitude to God for her success, stating that her hard work and dedication paid off.

Netizens inspired by the lady's WASSCE result

Her impressive WASSCE results inspired many netizens on social media who chanced on the TikTok video, with many congratulating her.

