A Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) could not contain his excitement after realising that he excelled in the exams.

He posted two videos on TikTok showing his reaction to finding out that he did not fail the exams

SHS graduates jubilates as he excels in WASSCE. Photo credit:@crisswaddle12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first video showed him at an internet cafe in the midst of friends standing behind a computer in an anxious wait to find out the grades he got in the WASSCE.

His anxiety gave to joy as he screamed and ran out of the room, realising that he had passed the WASSCE with flying colours.

The second video then showed the boy in an ecstatic mood, holding his results slip and joyfully walking the streets.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the SHS graduate roaming the streets with his results slip had raked in over 30,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians commend the SHS graduate

Social media users who reacted to the video celebrated the boy for his achievement in the WASSCE.

Young ARCHITECT commented:

"Hope you want us to see the figures, show us the results not the paper."

Rosemond Arthur reacted:

"I cant go n check my mpo."

#gra~ce stated:

"Congrats dear."

TF DN added:

"Masa this result you for go take admission for chopbar."

Prempeh NSMQ star excels in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, a member of Prempeh College's National Science and Maths Quiz team, became the talk of the town after his WASSCE result slip surfaced online.

Amoateng Acheampong, who read General Science, bagged As in all the eight subjects he wrote.

Amoateng's academic exploits were posted on Prempeh College's Facebook page as part of efforts to celebrate him.

