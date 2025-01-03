Ghanaian influencer living in the United States of America, Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly called NDA, has gifted 13 phones to her social media followers

Naana Donkor Arthur also gave her fans boxes of perfumes as a reward for loyalty and support throughout the years

Some social media users have commented on Naana Donkor Arthur's post, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian influencer and healthcare giver based in the United States of America, Naana Donkor Arthur, has given out 13 brand new phones to followers on social media in Ghana.

The mother-of-three disclosed in a video that she wants to show appreciation to her followers for supporting, commenting, and always sharing her posts on all social media platforms.

Furthermore, Naana Donkor Arthur added that her management team has also agreed to gift 13 designer perfumes and donate GH¢500 each to six lucky followers.

In the viral video, Naana Donkor Arthur also prayed for fans' businesses to flourish, just as all her endeavours yield profits.

Naana Donkor Arthur gives out 13 phones

Some social media users have praised Naana Donkor Arthur for her kind gesture. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

miss_asantewa stated:

"God bless you so much, NDA. Your kind is rare. I pray God will continue to bless u and the family so u give always. I think I'm late tho. More grace🙏😍."

franciscamensah685 stated:

"Mommy, I wish you a happy New Year. Mommy, I am Franca Kumasi Makonteng."

oseiopokuco stated:

"Happy New Year to u, mummy...May the good lord reach."

nance9cy stated:

"Even those insulting her on her page are dropping their contacts, human beings😂😂...it takes a huge heart to do kind. May God enlarge our territory NDA more blessings 🙏❤️."

mercyaddo70 stated:

"God bless you for your good heart ❤."

listowellsamuel stated:

"Happy New Year, madam. May this season bring you smiles, joy, peace, and love ♥️ may you experience forever love ♥️ with no tears! May God bless you for your wonderful work 🙏 this was never an easy task, but you decided to! Have a wonderful year, madam."

Watch the video below:

Naana Donkor Arthur chills with Sista Afia

Naana Donkor Arthur and talented female musician Francisca Gawugah popularly called Sista Afia were spotted together during the 2024 Christmas festivities.

Jeje hitmaker Sista Afia wore a white deep-plunge long-sleeve dress that showed off her smooth legs.

She turned up to the star-studded event in white sandals and matching white bags while Naana Donkor Arthur dressed decently in a one-hand black and white striped dress.

The style influencer a wore voluminous side-parted coiled hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Naana Donkor Arthur talks about her job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about social media influencer, Nana Donkor Arthur affectionately known as NDA who shared her experiences of living and working in the United States.

The online celebrity described her hardships, which included being mistreated at work and not being able to buy coffee worth two dollars.

Numerous admirers were enthralled by her rags-to-riches tale and expressed their appreciation for her on social media.

