Akuapem Poloo has shared a video of her son preparing banku and expressed pride in him for learning how to prepare the meal

In the video, the actress' son, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, was seated on a stool as he stirred the hardened banku, which was in a pot with a lot of energy

In the comments section of the video she shared on her Instagram page, many Ghanaians praised her for raising her son well

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo has shared a video of her son, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, preparing banku.

Akuapem Poloo's son preapres banku. Photo source: akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

The video, posted on her Instagram page, has drawn praise from Ghanaians who commended her for raising her child well.

In the video, Mudasir was seated on a stool, stirring a pot of hardened banku with energy while his mother stood by him and watched, recording him. Akuapem Poloo expressed pride in her son for learning how to cook the traditional Ghanaian dish.

How banku is prepared

Banku is often made by cooking fermented corn dough, usually mixed with cassava dough, in water. A small amount of corn or potato starch is typically added during cooking to achieve a smooth texture. The mixture requires continuous stirring until it thickens.

Three to four parts of corn dough are often mixed with one part of cassava dough, but the ratio may vary. The cooked banku may initially seem soft but firm up as it cools. Once ready, it is traditionally shaped into balls by hand, using cold water to prevent sticking.

Akuapem Poloo's son's cooking stirs reactions

Many Ghanaians in the comments section praised Akuapem Poloo for teaching her son life skills.

goodnews90s said:

"It’s also good for chief to cook and get her sister to help him. It’s always good for our boys to learn to cook."

empress_natural_hair_stimulant commented:

"Omg my boy is big now Alhamdullahi great mom please how you doing today."

zakeeyah_larry reacted:

"Masha Allah I'm proud of the dude he is growing up to be❤️❤️."

kumpong_gh said:

"This is a very good training @akuapem_poloo God bless you ok.😍"

peaks_nutri commented:

" well done ! It’s good for the boys to learn how to cook too. It even help him to save money by cooking at home than buying food everyday when he grows up."

jay_beegh said:

"Eii me kuraa I can’t do this 😂😂 eii he has gone far paaa well done."

akosuah_el reacted:

"I have to come and marry this boy before it will be too late for me.😂"

Getrude said:

"His cooking is good, but too much becomes a problem in the near future. He may refuse to marry."

Berla Mundi drinks Hausa Kooko

Berla Mundi has also stirred reactions on social media after she shared a photo of herself drinking a local smoothie.

YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality drank Hausa Koko in a rubber while rocking an expensive outfit on New Year's Day.

Many Ghanaians reacted to the post and expressed admiration for the journalist as she basked in the sweetness of the smoothie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh