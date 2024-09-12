Seasoned actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was announced as a brand ambassador for Kivo Products

The Onua Showtime host rocked a branded Kivo shirt and cap and posed with the wide range of products of the company

Many people congratulated her, while others talked about McBrown being the queen of ambassadorial deals in the country

Seasoned actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been unveiled as Procus Ghana's newest brand ambassador for the Kivo range of products.

Nana Ama McBrown becomes the new Kivo brand ambassador. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @kivoproducts

McBrown becomes Kivo ambassador

Kivo Products took to their social media pages to announce that Mrs McBrown Mensah was their newest ambassador.

A picture of McBrown wearing a Kivo-branded shirt and posing with the famous Kivo Gari and the other products, Kivo Non-Diary Creamer and Kivo Baked Beans, was shared on social media.

In the caption, the company asked fans to join in welcoming the Great and Mighty movie star to the family.

"Join us in welcoming Empress Nana Ama McBrown to Procus Ghana. She is the Brand Ambassador for Kivo Gari, Kivo Non-Diary Creamer and Kivo Baked Beans!🥳"

Meanwhile, Mrs McBrown Mensah joins famous Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus in representing of the Kivo brand.

Below is the post from Kivo announcing McBrown as an ambassador:

Reactions to McBrown's Kivo deal

Congratulatory messages poured in for Mrs McBrown Mensah. Others also talked about her being the queen of ambassadorial deals, considering the numerous brands she is signed onto.

Other social media users shared their views on the Kivo Gari product of the brand in the comments.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the news:

abenaboat_ said:

"Eish this woman just dey cash out everyday 😂"

konfidence90 said:

"So you pple ddnt recognise the guy on tictok promoting your product? This is not fair"

sammy_highcourt said:

"Just waiting for the ad of the two ambassadors. No other person coulda😌"

kumpong_gh said:

"The guy on TikTok needs to be recognized at least, KIVO you people no try, I will stop buying it and go back to my old style 🙄🙄🙄"

obiriwaa_amanda said:

"My cutie is everywhere oo 😍 beautiful 😍😍"

fati_dadz said:

"She will deliver ❤️"

akosuaabby2 said:

"👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌 more kivo because of Mcbrown😍😍😍"

Nana Ama McBrown sponsors female fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown sponsored four female audience members to learn hair-making and hair-styling.

On Onua Showtime, the Kumawood star advised these ladies on to be of good behaviour and take advantage of the opportunity.

Through her gesture towards the ladies, Mrs McBrown Mensah earned praise and admiration from Ghanaians on social media.

