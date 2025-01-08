Kumawood actor Agya Koo infuriated netizens on social media during the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama

Agya Koo used X to thank and show his admiration for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after serving the country for 8 years

Some social media users have commented on Agya Koo's controversial post that he shared on X platform

Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly called Agya Koo, has publicly praised former President of Ghana William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his exceptional leadership and lifestyle.

The famous Kumawood actor disclosed in a post on X that the former president, who served the motherland from 2017 to January 7, 2025, has left an unbreakable legacy that generations will never forget.

Agya Koo shared a picture of former President Nana Akufo-Addo and himself with this caption:

"Now, as you begin your journey as a former President of Ghana, your legacy will continue to inspire generations.

"To those who doubted and criticised you, time will indeed vindicate your efforts. Thank you for your tireless service to Ghana." @NAkufoAddo. God Bless you, Addo Dee 🇬🇭."

Agya Koo hails former president Nana Addo

Some X users commented on Ghanaian actor Agya Koo's post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Philemonobengjr stated:

"Time will indicate he isn't just the worst president of Ghana but also the worst leader of the NPP."

@kingGeorge2799 stated:

"Hello, forever be remembered. Massive developments, Over 300 ambulances, 120 factories, 150 astroturfs, several STEM schools, Agenda 111, 1V1D, and more."

@kofivava stated:

"Your family generation."

@Kelvin_Janviah stated:

"Agyakoo on X Chale !!!!!!😂😂."

@DanielD stated:

"We thank God. Agya Koo can now type and speak better English."

@Janicegenuine stated:

"Kwasiaaa stomach mugu. Your head is like a Fanta bottle. We will come after u to reclaim our stolen money."

@nettadi01 stated:

"I believe you don’t even understand what they wrote for you."

@GhanaPoliticalU stated:

"Posterity will be kind to Nana Addo."

@ini_JahSon stated:

"Relax folks; we know he didn't type this..🤣🤣🤣🤣 Banku. U got ur share, so u saw no problem. God will Judge Us all.Amen🙏.. Somebody wey fit Scam God with Cathedral..$58m. See what he did to the former Trade Fair 👇👇👇😏. Abrɔɔ ni Bɛyie."

Check out the post below:

Actor Agya Koo campaigns for the NPP

New Patriotic Party supporter Agya Koo was spotted in white ensemble to campaign for the New Patriotic Party before the 2024 December general elections.

Check out the photos below:

Actor Agya Koo clarifies beef with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Agya Koo who opened up about his alleged beef with his colleague Lil Win.

In response to rumors that he and fellow actor Lil Win were at odds, Agya Koo clarified that people were attempting to create problems where none existed.

The actor clarified that people attempt to draw similarities between performers, the same way supporters frequently pit famous football players against one another.

He stated that he has no personal problems with the actor and has never before made any negative remarks about him.

