A Black American woman visiting Ghana has questioned why some businesses charge in US dollars instead of the cedi.

The lady said that she had encountered several such situations since arriving in Ghana and was unhappy about these.

In a video on X, the lady called out real estate businesses and their agents for charging in US dollars in Ghana.

She asked why other people visiting the country said nothing about this situation instead of effectively endorsing it.

The woman, who looked unhappy about the situation, asked if anyone could charge cedis in the United States of America.

She further stated that she would no longer pay for anything charged in US dollars while in Ghana.

"They are charging US dollars in Ghana. Why? This is not making any sense to me and I’m just here trying to make it make sense. There are landlords and builders here trying to rent properties and sell properties using US Dollars.

"Please explain to me what average Ghanaian can afford to live on the US economy in Ghana. For all the foreigners travelling into Ghana supporting this, it just don't make no sense. Can we go to the US and charge in Cedis? There is no way I am ever about to pay US Dollars for nothing in Ghana."

Previously, the Bank of Ghana ordered that no businesses should charge for anything in any currency other than the Ghana cedis.

However, businesses have not adhered to that directive. Some argued that due to inflation, they needed to use the dollar to charge so their company did not collapse.

Netizens share varied opinions on dollarisation issue

@NanaK_Baidoo said:

"It’s one thing Dr Forson has to tackle if he wants to combat exchange rate issues. All transactions within the borders of Ghana must be quoted in cedis, except for travel purposes. There should be no dispensations whatsoever. We should emulate countries like South Africa. Period!"

@NeneQuameMola wrote:

"You go take cedis build house n rent/sell it in dollars..Doesn’t make sense tho."

@_nursingguy said:

"Letting homes be sold in dollars means Ghana's giving up control to rich foreigners. It makes the local money less valuable and turns the country into a spot for outsiders, not locals, to enjoy. This hurts local pride and makes living here more expensive for Ghanaians. It's like new colonialism, where money from outside calls the shots, not Ghana's own people or culture."

@danielhayes40 wrote:

"I get her point though but even when charged in cedis it won’t change anything. If he wants $100 he will only convert and give you the cedi equivalent. You will still pay in the end. It’s not like when it’s priced at $100 he will change it to 100gh."

@elorms said:

"It’s crazy but no enforcement so the issue remains. Our office rent is $1500 since 2019. The cedi value is skyrocketing (from 6000 ghs to 22,500ghs now) and pretty tough on our overheads. Not cool."

