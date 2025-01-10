A video of an African-American man having mad fun with his Uber driver at nightclubs is trending on social media

According to narrations in the viral video, the diaspora man took the Uber driver out to show his appreciation for his excellent service

Many netizens who came across the video trooped to the comment section to commend the African-American

A kind-hearted African-American man has warmed many hearts by treating a Ghanaian Uber driver to some fun activities.

Laban Robert, as he is known on TikTok, took the young Uber driver to the nightclub to chill.

An African-American man takes a Ghanaian Uber driver to a nightclub during the Detty December season. Photo credit: @labanrobert/TikTok

The African-American man was in Ghana for Detty December, a season of celebration and merriment in the country.

According to reports, the man from the diaspora first met the Uber driver, identified as Samuel, last year and hired him for all his rounds in the country.

Having been impressed by his exceptional service and patience, Laban Robert decided to show his appreciation in a unique way on his visit to the country in December 2024.

This informed his decision to invite him out to the nightclub to have fun.

A video circulating on social media showed Laban Robert and his friends as well as Samuel partying hard inside a nightclub in Accra.

"You take your driver to the club in Ghana," she wrote in the caption.

The driver, as seen in the video, looked visibly thrilled, enjoying every moment of the unforgettable experience.

Laban Robert's heartwarming gesture to the Uber driver captured the essence and brain behind the Detty December season, a time when Ghanaians and diasporans come together to celebrate and make memories.

Reactions as American treats Ghanaian Uber driver

The kind gesture of the African-American man to the Uber Driver was commended by many netizens who chanced on his TikTok video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video, which had raked in 40.6k likes and 604 comments.

@reggie_black s:aid:

"I did this so much the family sacked the driver Kojo the mandem miss you."

@Akua Gemini also said:

"Never been so proud of a stranger like I’m of u.. God bless u for doing this... the way he was happy, aaawwwwnnnnn."

@RapcharMC commented:

"My mum had a driver back in 2006..I will let him pick me up..We will party with the sales saa."

@herroyalthickness also commented:

"We remember him from last Christmas. We love how you love him."

@Getty!! wrote:

"You guys have made his year - he’s probably not had this much fun since he was little."

524 African-Americans granted Ghanaian citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that 524 African-Americans were granted Ghanaian citizenship status by former president Akufo-Addo.

A colourful event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, where the diasporans took their oath of allegiance.

The list also included a 76-year-old man, whose dreams of becoming a citizen in an African country were fulfilled.

The African American expressed gratitude to Akufo-Addo and the Ghanaian people.

