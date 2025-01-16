A video of a Ghanaian pastor cautioning members of his church against marrying outside his church has surfaced on social media

In the video, he sternly warned the members against such a move, claiming that it is likely to compromise their faith

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some disagreed with his assertion while others agreed with him

A Ghanaian preacher has sternly warned members of his church against marrying individuals who are not members of his church.

In a video, Pastor Andrews Ewoo of the Seventh-day Adventist Church justified his comment by claiming that such a move would likely compromise his church's beliefs and doctrine.

The issue of interfaith or interdenominational marriages is a sensitive topic in many religious communities.

While some view such unions as an opportunity for mutual understanding and growth, others see them as potential sources of conflict and compromise in deeply held beliefs.

During a recent sermon, pastor Andrews Ewoo emphasised the importance of marrying within the church community, arguing that such unions would foster stronger spiritual bonds and ensure a more aligned religious upbringing for future children.

He further pointed out that there were plenty of good men and women within the church community from whom his members could consider if they were looking to get married.

Netizens fume over Pastor's comment

Netizens who saw the pastor's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported his claim, others disagreed with it. Some netizens also criticised him, accusing him of dividing Christians.

"It’s like Pentecost, their teachings tell them not to marry any other church denomination, also an akan lady can’t marry any other tribe guy unless its the same tribe."

"This is another side of religion that really gets me angry. Didn’t humans realize they were humans before the introduction of religion? A belief by a certain group should be accepted by another before marriage? Slavery never ends indeed!"

"Religion has really brought division among us."

"That’s all that religion does actually: it DIVIDES."

"Religion is the common enemy."

