A peasant farmer in Ocherepe, a community within the Kpandai District of Ghana's Northern Region, is grappling with the loss of his entire yam harvest to a mysterious fire.

Sampson Nakuwu, who had invested GH₵7,000 into cultivating yams to support his family, is now left in despair and appealing for assistance.

Speaking about the incident, Nakuwu opened up about the scale of his loss. He noted that he harvested about 1,400 tubers of yam and 5,000 yam sets, which he planned to use for farming this year, but everything was destroyed by the fire.

The unexpected fire consumed the fruits of his labour, leaving him unable to repay the loan he had taken to finance the farming venture.

For Nakuwu, the tragedy has come as a major setback, not just financially but also emotionally. As the sole breadwinner for his family of seven, the destruction has left his household in a precarious position.

